Soderberg maintains strong recent form to share first-round lead at the China Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden has maintained his impressive recent form by shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead at the China Open on the European tour. Soderberg has had runner-up finishes in the last two events and five top 10s in his nine tournaments in the 2024 season. That has helped him move to a career-best No. 98 in the world ranking. Romain Langasque of France is tied for the lead after also being bogey-free around Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen on Thursday. His round included seven straight birdies from No. 16 after starting at the 10th hole. Li Haotong, the 2016 winner from China, is a shot back.

