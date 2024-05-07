Senators hire Travis Green as coach. Green leaves the Devils after serving in an interim role

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green as coach and signed him to a four-year contract. The team announced the move Tuesday with Green taking over for interim coach Jacques Martin. Green most recently served as interim coach of the New Jersey Devils after replacing Lindy Ruff late in the NHL season. Green coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21. More than half the league has made at least one change at the position over the past 18 months.

