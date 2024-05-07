Senators hire Travis Green as coach. Green leaves the Devils after serving in an interim role

By The Associated Press
FILE - New Jersey Devils interim coach Travis Green watches players during a huddle in the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Newark, N.J. The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green as coach and signed him to a four-year contract. The team announced the move Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with Green taking over for interim coach Jacques Martin.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green as coach and signed him to a four-year contract. The team announced the move Tuesday with Green taking over for interim coach Jacques Martin. Green most recently served as interim coach of the New Jersey Devils after replacing Lindy Ruff late in the NHL season. Green coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21. More than half the league has made at least one change at the position over the past 18 months.

