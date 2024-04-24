Semenyo scores to help Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton 1-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Antoine Semenyo scored to help 10-man Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in a Premier League match involving another contentious refereeing decision. Wolves had a would-be equalizer by Hwang Hee-chan disallowed in the second half after referee Stuart Attwell adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build-up. Attwell was the Video Assistant Referee in the spotlight after denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in their 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday. Nottingham questioned his integrity because the club said Attwell is a fan of Luton, which is battling with Forest to avoid relegation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.