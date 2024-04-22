Second-half goals save Sevilla and compound Mallorca’s relegation fears

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has scored twice in the second half to beat Mallorca 2-1 at home in the Spanish league and almost guarantee its top tier status for another year. The win has lifted Sevilla into 12th place in La Liga, 12 points above the relegation zone with four games remaining. The goals came from Youssef En-Nesyri and Isaac Romero. Mallorca remains tied with Celta Vigo at fourth to last, six points above the relegation zone.

