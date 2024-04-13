Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Ivory Coast hero Sébastien Haller’s first start for Borussia Dortmund since winning the Africa Cup of Nations has lasted just eight minutes. Haller had to go off early in Dortmund’s Bundesliga match at Borussia Mönchengladbach after twisting his left leg in a tackle with an opponent. Haller had made only substitute appearances for Dortmund since returning from the Africa Cup with an ankle injury. His ill luck with injuries struck again Saturday when he was tackled in the second minute by Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi. Haller received treatment on the field before making way for Youssoufa Moukoko. The extent of Haller’s injury wasn’t immediately known.

