Seattle Storm become 2nd WNBA team to open their own practice facility

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm have become the second WNBA team to open a standalone training facility. The $64 million building opened in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood and features two practice courts, a high-performance area, therapy pools, a large locker room and lounge area for players. Seattle joins the Las Vegas Aces as the only teams in the league with their own facilities. Seattle had spent more than a decade using a secondary court at a local NCAA Division II college as its primary practice gym. The Storm will move into the new facility when training camp opens later this month.

