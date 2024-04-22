Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis leaves open possibility of changes after team misses playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis says evaluations are still ongoing about whether there will be changes with head coach Dave Hakstol or any of the coaching staff after the third-year franchise missed the playoffs. Francis said Monday that the team is still in the middle of examining what happened this season and he would not confirm whether Hakstol would return for a fourth year. Francis says people will read into that statement, but it’s the same process the team has done after its first two seasons. Seattle finished 34-35-13 with 81 points a year after finishing with 100 points and reaching the Western Conference semifinals.

