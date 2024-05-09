Sanchez grabs biggest career win on Giro Stage 6 and Pogacar stays in front

RAPOLANO TERME, Italy (AP) — An incredulous Pelayo Sanchez has won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia. Tadej Pocagar remains the leader after the ride on white, dusty gravel roads normally used in another famous race. Sanchez edged fellow breakaway riders Julian Alaphilippe and Luke Plapp in a sprint at the end of the 180-kilometer route from Torre Del Lago Puccini to Rapolano Terme. Pogacar finished safely in the peloton to remain 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas and 47 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez. The stage had three sectors of white gravel that give the Strade Bianche race its name, as well as two classified climbs.

