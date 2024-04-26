San Francisco 49ers take Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 30th pick in the NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco took Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 30th pick in the NFL draft to give the 49ers possible insurance if they can’t sign Brandon Aiyuk to a long-term deal. Pearsall had 65 catches for 965 yards and four TDs last season at Florida and gives the Niners a possible option as a slot receiver. Pearsall was known for some highlight-reel catches during his time in college and now is the latest potential playmaker added to a dynamic offense that made it to the Super Bowl last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.