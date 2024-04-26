Salernitana relegated from Serie A after blanking from Frosinone

FROSINONE, Italy (AP) — Salernitana has been relegated from Serie A after going down at Frosinone 3-0. The Salerno club is bottom of the league with just two wins from 35 games. With four games left to play, it has no chance of scraping up enough points to survive. Frosinone still hopes to avoid joining it in the second tier. The win has moved Frosinone three points above the relegation zone. The two other teams below it, Udinese and Sassuolo, both play on Sunday.

