Rybakina ends Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign and will face Kostyuk in final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Elena Rybakina has defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end her opponent’s hopes of a third consecutive title. World No.4 Rybakina hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. It’s Rybakina fourth win from six previous meetings with Świątek. The Polish player had been bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova won between 2012-14. Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal.

