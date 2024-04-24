Rusty Kawhi Leonard returns to the Clippers’ lineup in 96-93 loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 15 points and seven rebounds in his return for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he couldn’t prevent their 96-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard received the loudest cheers of anyone in the Clippers’ starting lineup when he was introduced. He came back after missing three weeks because of right knee inflammation. He played 35 minutes and appeared to pick up steam in the second half when he was more active defensively. Paul George says the Clippers were glad to have Leonard back and he expects the team will eventually find its rhythm around their superstar.

