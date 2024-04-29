Rubiales denies wrongdoing when questioned in probe into Saudi Arabia deal for Spanish Super Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing when questioned by an investigating judge as part of her probe into alleged corruption related to staging the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The judge ordered Rubiales to appear once a month in person at the courthouse and to ask the court for permission if he wants to leave the country. Rubiales moved the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in 2020 as part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros (then $42 million) per tournament. Rubiales stepped down in September after causing an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final.

