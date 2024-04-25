Royals put early revelation Alec Marsh on IL after taking a liner off his pitching elbow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Alec Marsh on the injured list Thursday after he took a 91 mph liner off his pitching elbow the previous night against the Blue Jays. Marsh had not allowed a run when Toronto’s Addison Barger drilled a fastball at him with one out in the fifth inning Wednesday night. The ball ricocheted off Marsh’s elbow so hard that it left an indentation of the laces. Marsh has been a revelation early in the season, going 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA through his first five starts. The Royals recalled reliever Will Klein from Triple-A Omaha to fill Marsh’s spot on the roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.