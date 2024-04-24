Rodgers’ grand slam sparks Rockies over Padres 7-4 for 2nd win in 10 games

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a go-ahead grand slam in a five-run fourth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Tuesday night for just their second win in 10 games.

Colorado trailed 4-1 before Rodgers’ first career slam, a drive into the left-field bleachers on an up-and-in fastball from Michael King (2-2) with an 0-2 count. Rodgers had not homered since Sept. 29 — he hit all four of his homers last year in a 10-day span.

King allowed six runs — four earned — eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after a bases-loaded walk to Elehuris Montero.

Ezequiel Tovar added an RBI single in the fifth for the Rockies, who stopped a six-game losing streak to the Padres.

Nolan Jones had an RBI single in the second that stopped an 0-for-26 skid. He left after six innings because of back stiffness.

Colorado, 4-7 at Coors Field but 2-11 on the road, ending a streak of six consecutive home games in which it had been held to three or fewer runs. The Rockies have trailed at some point in each of their first 24 games to start the season — a feat that since 1900 had been accomplished only by the 1910 St. Louis Browns in their opening 28 games.

Jalen Beeks (2-1) pitched three three hitless innings in relief of Ryan Feltner, who allowed four runs and 10 hits in four innings. Justin Lawrence got three outs for his first save this season.

Jake Cronenworth had an RBI single in the first and Jurickson Profar a sacrifice fly. Luis Campusano had a run-scoring double in the third and scored on Jackson Merrill’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF/OF Kris Bryant, sidelined since April 14 with a lower back strain, has not yet been able to resume baseball activities and won’t come off the 10-day IL when he’s eligible on Wednesday, manager Bud Black said. Bryant was injured April 13 when he crashed into an outfield wall at Toronto. “He’s still in the training room and weight room trying to strengthen his back,” Black said.

UP NEXT

RHP Matt Waldron (0-2, 4.74 ERA) is slated to start for San Diego on Wednesday night.

