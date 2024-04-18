Rod Brind’Amour aimed to build a perennial contender. He’s made the Carolina Hurricanes exactly that

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rod Brind’Amour has gone from first-time head coach to one of the NHL’s best in leading the Carolina Hurricanes to six straight postseason appearances. Brind’Amour is trying to win a Stanley Cup as a coach after being the captain on Carolina’s 2006 winner. Brind’Amour generally praises players and staff while deflecting credit when asked about Carolina’s success. But his work in establishing a winning culture with a talented, experienced and deep roster has been critical in changing a franchise that had missed nine straight postseasons before he took over. Carolina opens the playoffs Saturday against the New York Islanders.

