Road-hot Rapids top New York City for first time with 2-0 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored early, Cole Bassett had an assist and a late goal and Zack Steffen notched his first clean sheet with Colorado as the Rapids beat New York City FC for the first time 2-0 at rainy Citi Field. The Rapids (5-3-3), who were 0-3-3 all time in the series, grabbed the lead in the 16th minute and held it until halftime on a goal by Navarro. Bassett and Kévin Cabral set up Navarro’s fifth score this season. Bassett provided some insurance in the 86th minute when he used an assist from Calvin Harris, who subbed in for Omir Fernández in the 69th minute, to score his fourth goal of the campaign. Steffen had three saves. Matt Freese saved two shots for NYCFC (4-5-2).

