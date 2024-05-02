Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs multiyear extension with JTG Daugherty Racing for NASCAR Cup Series

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multiyear extension with JTG Daugherty Racing to drive the No. 47 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team announced the deal on Thursday. Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 for the team last year, and he has a pair of top-10 finishes this season, including a fourth-place run two weeks ago at Talladega. The three-time Cup Series winner will be racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway, where he finished in the top 10 for JTG Daugherty Racing in the spring race two years ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.