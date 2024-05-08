Report says Chiefs’ Rashee Rice suspected of assault weeks after arrest over high-speed crash

DALLAS (AP) — A newspaper report says Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is suspected of assault in Dallas a little over a month after he was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges. Law enforcement officials told The Dallas Morning News that Rice was suspected of assaulting a person who went to a hospital after an incident at a downtown nightclub early Monday morning. Rice faces multiple charges in the high-speed crash in Dallas. Rice’s attorney has acknowledged the receiver was one of the speeding drivers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.