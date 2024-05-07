Report gives Brazil bid higher mark than Germany/Netherlands/Belgium for 2027 Women’s World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Marta, center, celebrates her goal against the United States during a FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match in Hangzhou, China, Sept. 27, 2007. The six-time women's world player of the year plans to retire from the national team after 2024. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Greg Baker]

Brazil’s bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup was ranked higher than the bid submitted by Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium in an evaluation report released by FIFA. The FIFA Congress is set to vote on the two bids on May 17 at its meeting in Bangkok. Based on the technical evaluation, Brazil’s bid was given an average score of 4.0 out of five, while the joint European bid received a 3.7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.