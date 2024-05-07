Report gives Brazil bid higher mark than Germany/Netherlands/Belgium for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Brazil’s bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup was ranked higher than the bid submitted by Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium in an evaluation report released by FIFA. The FIFA Congress is set to vote on the two bids on May 17 at its meeting in Bangkok. Based on the technical evaluation, Brazil’s bid was given an average score of 4.0 out of five, while the joint European bid received a 3.7.

