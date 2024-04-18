Replays in the FA Cup scrapped from next season. It removes a big money-maker for smaller clubs

FA Cup replays have for so long been a big money-maker and potential lifeline for lower-division teams in English soccer but they are being scrapped from next season. Organizers are citing “expanded UEFA competitions” as a reason for the move. Earning gate receipts and broadcast revenue from an extra game especially against a top Premier League team can be a game-changer for smaller clubs. Space on domestic soccer calendars is increasingly tight. It will be even more so from next season when there’s an extra 64 games in an expanded Champions League and four extra midweeks during the season for European games.

