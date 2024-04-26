Relegation-threatened Bochum grabs vital win over leaky Hoffenheim

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Kevin Stöger has scored twice as Bochum beat Hoffenheim 3-2 to record its first Bundesliga victory in nine matches. The Austrian midfielder got a first from a free kick and the second was an easy tap in. Felix Passlack also scored to help Bochum move eight points clear of the Bundesliga’s two automatic relegation spots. It was another defensive horror show for Hoffenheim, which has conceded in its last 26 league matches.

