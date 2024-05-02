Reims coach Will Still leaves French league club with immediate effect

REIMS, France (AP) — Reims coach Will Still is leaving the French league club with three games left to play. The Champagne side says on Thursday the decision is mutual after a meeting involving Still and club president Jean-Pierre Caillot. Reims is 11th on the table, 30 points behind newly crowned champion Paris Saint-Germain. Still is an Anglo-Belgian coach who came into the spotlight last season when he lifted Reims out of relegation danger after replacing Oscar Garcia. Still built an exciting team combining attacking firepower and defensive solidity.

