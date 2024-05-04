Reign snap 5-game losing streak with 2-1 victory over the Wave

Veronica Latsko scored on a header in the 89th minute and the Seattle Reign snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. The match at Seattle’s Lumen Field started poorly for the Reign when Tziarra King was handed a red card in the ninth minute and Seattle was down a player the rest of the match. Sydney Leroux and Clair Emslie both scored in the first half and Angel City held on for a 2-1 victory on the road against the Utah Royals in the earlier match on Friday.

