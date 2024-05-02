Refugee Team for Paris Olympics has 36 athletes from 11 countries across 12 sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Refugee Team for the Paris Olympics will feature 36 athletes from 11 countries in 12 sports. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the team was selected from more than 70 scholarships. Instead of competing under the Olympic flag, the refugees will have their own emblem featuring a heart at its center surrounded by arrows. The team acronym will be EOR from the French name Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés. The team chef de mission Masomah Ali Zada of Afghanistan says, “Having our own emblem creates a sense of belonging.” The team will compete in athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoeing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, taekwando, weightlifting and wrestling. The Games start on July 24.

