Referees acknowledge incorrectly called kicked ball on Pacers late in loss to Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Referees said they incorrectly called a late kicked ball violation against the Indiana Pacers, who by rule couldn’t challenge the play. Aaron Nesmith appeared to knock away a pass Jalen Brunson was attempting to throw to Donte DiVincenzo with 52 seconds remaining Monday night. The Pacers could have come up with the ball for a steal, but referee Sean Wright said Nesmith hit it with his foot, allowing the Knicks to retain possession. New York took the lead for good 12 seconds later when DiVincenzo made a 3-pointer and won 121-117 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After the game, crew chief Zach Zarba said the call was incorrect.

