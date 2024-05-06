Red Stars down Bay FC 2-1 to snap 2-game slide, Current remain undefeated

Ally Schlegel’s second-half goal gave the Chicago Red Stars a 2-1 victory over Bay FC on Sunday night in the NWSL. Penelope Hocking also scored for the Red Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Bay FC has lost four straight. In the day’s other matches, Barbra Banda scored her fourth goal in four games and the Orlando Pride defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 for their fifth straight win. Rookie Amanda West scored in the 71st minute after a weather delay and the Houston Dash pulled into a 1-1 draw with the league-leading Kansas City Current. The Current remain undefeated.

