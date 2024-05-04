Real Madrid on cusp of winning Spanish league. Barcelona must beat Girona to stop rival taking title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has helped put Real Madrid on the brink of winning the Spanish league after scoring in a 3-0 home win over Cadiz. Second-place Barcelona now must win at third-place Girona to prevent Madrid from clinching the title later Saturday. It would be Madrid’s 36th domestic league crown. Madrid is 14 points ahead of Barcelona with just four more games remaining after this round. A victory by Barcelona at Girona would most likely just delay the celebrations in Madrid. Girona can no longer win the league.

