Real Madrid on cusp of winning Spanish league. Barcelona must beat Girona to stop rival taking title

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has helped put Real Madrid on the brink of winning the Spanish league after scoring in a 3-0 home win over Cadiz. Second-place Barcelona now must win at third-place Girona to prevent Madrid from clinching the title later Saturday. It would be Madrid’s 36th domestic league crown. Madrid is 14 points ahead of Barcelona with just four more games remaining after this round. A victory by Barcelona at Girona would most likely just delay the celebrations in Madrid. Girona can no longer win the league.

