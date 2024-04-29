Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti apologizes for forgetting German on his Bayern Munich return

MUNICH (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has apologized upon his return to Bayern Munich for not remembering his German. The Italian coach says “Ich habe vergessen,” meaning “I have forgotten” in his only words in German on Monday before the teams meet on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Ancelotti coached Bayern for just over a year during 2016-17 and won the Bundesliga. But he learned that the league title alone is not always enough to sate ambitions at the Bavarian powerhouse. Ancelotti says he has only fond memories of his time in Munich.

