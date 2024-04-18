Real Madrid adapts to Champions League needs: Shock and awe one week, armadillo defense the next

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has shown once again there is no tougher task in club soccer than beating the Spanish powerhouse in the Champions League. Its victory over Manchester City after a penalty shootout kept Madrid on course to add to its unmatched haul of 14 European Cups. Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive spot kick after another superb defensive effort to anchor Madrid’s defense and help it weather wave after wave of City attacks. Madrid’s ability to play any way it needs, even packing its area and hoping for penalties, is the secret to its continued success in Europe’s elite competition.

