Ravens pick Clemson CB Nate Wiggins in the first round, adding depth and speed to their secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have picked Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 30th pick in the NFL draft, boosting their secondary late in a first round light on defensive selections. Baltimore fought through injuries in the secondary last season, when the Ravens posted the best record in the NFL during the regular season. This is the first time since 2017 that Baltimore took a cornerback in the first round. The Ravens picked Marlon Humphrey that year, and he’s still with the team. The speedy Wiggins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL’s scouting combine in March.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.