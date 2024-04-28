Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits an inside-the-park homer for his 1st big league HR

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wyatt Langford’s first big league homer was a memorable sprint around the bases for the promising rookie. Langford hit an inside-the-park homer for Texas in the first inning of the team’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. The 22-year-old Langford was selected by Texas with the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft out of the University of Florida. He broke camp with the Rangers after hitting .365 with six homers in 21 games during spring training.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.