Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi leaves Thursday’s game with right groin tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi left the game against Washington with right groin tightness after throwing a pitch to Luis Garcia Jr. with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Eovaldi threw a 94 mph fastball to Garcia for a strike after issuing a one-out walk to Nick Senzel while holding a 3-0 lead. Eovaldi then turned and faced the outfield. He was visited by manager Bruce Bochy and head trainer Matt Lucero and left for the dugout. Eovaldi limited the Nationals to two hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings while throwing 92 pitches.

