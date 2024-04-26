Rams make a rare first-round NFL draft pick, taking Florida State defensive end Jared Verse 19th

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the 19th pick in the NFL draft. Verse had two productive seasons for the Seminoles, finishing with 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 25 games. He joins a Rams defensive front that no longer has Aaron Donald, who retired in March. Verse was the Rams’ first first-round pick since the team traded up to select quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. Los Angeles had traded away its first-round pick every year since. That strategy paid off when the Rams won the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

