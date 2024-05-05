Quick start sends Earthquakes to 3-1 victory over LAFC

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rodrigues gave San Jose the lead in the 5th minute and the Earthquakes never looked back in a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC at Levi’s Stadium. San Jose (2-8-1), which ended a five-match unbeaten run, jumped out to a 1-0 lead on defender Rodrigues’ second goal of the season. Cristian Espinoza notched his sixth assist on Rodrigues’ header from the center of the box. LAFC (4-4-3) got on the scoreboard in the 69th minute on Cristian Olivera’s second goal of the campaign

