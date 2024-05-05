PSV Eindhoven wraps up its 25th Dutch Eredivisie title by beating Sparta Rotterdam 4-2

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven has sealed its first Dutch league title in six years and the 25th in its history by beating Sparta Rotterdam 4-2. Peter Bosz’s team features U.S. players Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi. It has dominated the Eredivisie season, losing only one match, scoring 107 goals while conceding 19, with two matches still to play. PSV started the season with a record-equalling run of 17 wins before drawing 1-1 with Utrecht. The only other team to set the 17-win mark was PSV, in 1988. PSV only needed a point against Sparta in Sunday’s match.

