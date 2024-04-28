PSG wins record-extending 12th French league title in Kylian Mbappé’s last season at the club

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has won the French league in Kylian Mbappé’s last season at the club after Monaco lost 3-2 at Lyon on Sunday.

PSG has an unassailable 12-point lead over second-place Monaco, which has three games left.

The Ligue 1 triumph is PSG’s third in a row and a record-extending 12th overall.

Mbappé has been involved in six of them, but comes off contract at the end of the season. He’s expected to be signed by Real Madrid.

PSG is on course for a potential historic treble as it will play at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday and face Lyon in the French Cup final on May 25.

In coach Luis Enrique’s first season at the club, PSG produced one of the most dominant seasons in league history with just one loss in 31 games so far.

PSG could have secured the title a day earlier but was held 3-3 by Le Havre on Saturday.

“Our fans are incredible. We were losing 1-0, 3-1, and they kept supporting us,” Luis Enrique said after the draw. “We managed to draw later on and effectively win the league thanks to the supporters, thanks to their positive attitude.”

That was quite a contrast with the past couple of seasons.

Last season, PSG supporters were booing Lionel Messi even though the soccer great was the player who helped the club clinch an 11th league title by scoring in a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

Two years ago, there was a similar disconnect between the supporters and the club. PSG supporters kept protesting at Parc des Princes by giving their team the silent treatment.

Now this season could be the most exciting of all.

