PSG star Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi overcomes obstacles en route to Champions League success

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tabitha Chawinga faced challenges as a young soccer player growing up in Malawi. Her parents disapproved and wanted her to stop playing. As a teenager, Chawinga was once forced to remove her clothes on the field to prove to the other team that she’s female. The 27-year-old Chawinga’s confidence and positive attitude have helped her excel on three continents. She left Malawi for Sweden at age 17 and later played in China before joining Inter Milan for a season and now PSG. She’s filled up the scoresheet at each stop and this season has helped PSG reach the Women’s Champions League semifinals, facing Lyon on Saturday.

