PSG loanee Ekitiké scores winner as Eintracht Frankfurt beats Augsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Hugo Ekitiké has scored his first goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-1 win over Augsburg. The loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain has struggled since coming to the Bundesliga but his second-half strike was crucial in opening a six-point gap between the two sides. Augsburg took the lead through Ruben Vargas in the first half but Fares Chaibi and then Ekitiké and Omar Marmoush gave the home side all three points. Eintracht is in sixth, Augsburg is in seventh.

