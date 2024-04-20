Pride beat Wave 1-0 to remain undefeated in the NWSL

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Summer Yates scored in the 26th minute and the Orlando Pride beat the San Diego Wave 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Wave were scrambling for the equalizer in the 81st minute when Alex Morgan went down with what appeared to be a right leg injury. The U.S. national team forward was helped up and limped to away, wincing with each step. She did not return. The Pride are one of three undefeated teams in the league. They opened with three straight draws before a 1-0 victory last weekend at Utah. The Wave had not lost since their season opener.

