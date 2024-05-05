Portland Thorns take down Washington Spirit 2-1 for 4th straight NWSL victory

Sam Coffey and Christine Sinclair scored early goals and the Portland Thorns earned a 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League. Lena Silano scored for the Spirit late in the second half of the Saturday night game. Coffey’s goal came in the 4th minute. In the other game of the night, Lynn Williams scored her first goal of the season in the 11th minute to give Gotham FC a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage.

