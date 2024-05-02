Polland wins PGA club pro title. Nineteen others advance to PGA Championship

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Wyoming club pro Ben Polland is finally a winner of the PGA Professional Championship. The golf director in Jackson Hole closed with a 76 in a tough Texas wind for a three-shot victory at Fields Ranch. Polland leads 20 club pros who earn spots at the PGA Championship at Valhalla in two weeks. The group includes 61-year-old Tracy Phillips. The longtime Oklahoma pro will be making his PGA Championship debut. Also getting through is Wyatt Worthington II of Ohio. He was the 36-hole leader until closing rounds of 78-80. Worthington got the final spot by making a 4-foot bogey putt.

