Pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly put on injured list by Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and left-hander Drew Smyly were placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs before a series opener against the Houston Astros. Hendricks has a lower back strain. The 34-year-old is 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA in five starts. Smyly, also 34, has a right hip impingement, and the Cubs made the roster move retroactive to Monday. He is 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in nine relief appearances. Infielder Garrett Cooper was designated for assignment, and the Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski, left-hander Luke Little and infielder Matt Mervis from Triple-A Iowa.

