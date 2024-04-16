Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes scratched with lower back tightness. Grandal starts rehab assignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has been scratched from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup against the New York Mets because of tightness in his lower back. Jared Triolo shifted from second base to third and moved from sixth in the batting order to Hayes’ spot at No. 3. Oneil Cruz, who had been scheduled for a night off against left-hander Jose Quintana, was inserted at shortstop. Alika Williams moved from shortstop to second base. Hayes began the day batting .277 with no homers and seven RBIs. In other injury-related news, Yasmani Grandal was set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple-A Indianapolis. The 35-year-old catcher has been sidelined all season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

