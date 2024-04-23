Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey edges Chicago’s Coby White, wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award

Tyrese Maxey was sixth in the Most Improved Player voting two years ago, a tribute to the jump he made between his first and second seasons in the NBA. Voters thought the jump he made from his third year to his fourth was even more impressive. Philadelphia’s All-Star guard was named on Tuesday night as the league’s most improved this season. Maxey’s scoring rose for the third consecutive year, and he finished the regular season averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game — all career-bests.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.