Philadelphia Eagles select cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Mitchell ran a 4.33 second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Eagles took a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002. The Eagles also hold the 50th and 53rd overall picks in the second round. They have five other draft picks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.