Patriots spent NFL draft focused on offense, adding QB and support around him

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots went into the NFL draft needing a potential franchise quarterback. They believe they got the best one that was available to them at No. 3 in Drake Maye, and spent the rest of the draft beginning the process of adding support around him. Maye’s selection was part of a relatively straightforward three days of picks for New England, which entered hoping to fill a variety of needs on a team that finished 4-13 in what turned out to be longtime coach Bill Belichick’s final season with the Patriots. New England wound up making eight picks, with seven coming on offense.

