Panthers trade up into first round of NFL draft, select WR Xavier Legette from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have selected wide receiver Xavier Legette from South Carolina after trading up one spot to get into the bottom of the first round. The move gives quarterback Bryce Young another weapon in the passing game. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Legette had 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Gamecocks. Legette joins Panthers receivers Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and last year’s second-round pick, Jonathan Mingo.

