Padres place Musgrove on injured list with elbow inflammation

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed starting pitcher Joe Musgrove on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, the team said Sunday. Manager Mike Shildt said the 31-year-old right-hander is not expected to be out for more than a couple of weeks, and that the team doesn’t “feel like it’s overly serious.” Musgrove, who had been expected to start Tuesday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago, has a 3-3 record and a 6.37 ERA in eight starts this season. The 2022 All-Star has allowed a major league-leading 10 homers in 41 innings.

