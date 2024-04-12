Osaka’s victory gives Japan edge in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Naomi Osaka put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with her 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. The four-time Grand Slam champion’s win followed Nao Hibino’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina in Tokyo to give Japan a 2-0 lead in the women’s team competition. Also Friday, Australia took a 2-0 lead over Mexico in Brisbane. Japan and Australia need a win in Saturday’s reverse singles or the doubles match to advance to the Finals in November. The eight winners of today and Saturday’s qualifiers will join defending champion Canada, runner-up Italy, host nation Spain, and a wildcard at the 12-team Finals in Seville.

