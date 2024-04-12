Osaka’s victory gives Japan edge in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

By The Associated Press
Marcela Zacarias of Mexico plays during her match against Daria Saville of Australia during the Billie Jean King Cup at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren England]

Naomi Osaka put Japan a step away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with her 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. The four-time Grand Slam champion’s win followed Nao Hibino’s 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina in Tokyo to give Japan a 2-0 lead in the women’s team competition. Also Friday, Australia took a 2-0 lead over Mexico in Brisbane. Japan and Australia need a win in Saturday’s reverse singles or the doubles match to advance to the Finals in November. The eight winners of today and Saturday’s qualifiers will join defending champion Canada, runner-up Italy, host nation Spain, and a wildcard at the 12-team Finals in Seville.

